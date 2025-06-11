Lake Orion graduates Maggie Bayley and Kate Kehrer each received $500 General Federation of Women’s Club scholarships. Bayley, who will be attending Northern Michigan University this fall for their BFA Acting Program earned the scholarship for fine arts. Kehrer will be attending the University of Michigan for a BS/Masters in Clinical Psychology and was awarded the scholarship for academics. In addition, the GFWC – LO was also offering a $500 scholarship for Trades, however there were no applicants so the monies were split between Maggie and Kate,

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) presence in Lake Orion, began in February 1914 with the establishment of the Ladies Literary Club. This group became part of the GFWC Michigan in 1918 and joined the international federation in 1932. The club has been instrumental in community development, notably founding the Orion Township Public Library in 1926. Over the years, GFWC Lake Orion has continued to serve the community through various initiatives, including scholarships for local students and support for organizations like the Red Cross and HAVEN.