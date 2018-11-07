General Election Results – Nov. 6, 2018

All vote totals are according to the Oakland County Elections Division unofficial results for the Nov. 6 general election. Online: https://www.oakgov.com/clerkrod/elections/Pages/default.aspx.

Lake Orion Community Schools Bond Proposal

Voters approved the Lake Orion Community Schools $160 million school improvement bond request by 12,137 votes (55.36 percent) to 9,786 votes (44.64 percent).

“A huge and sincere thank you on behalf of all students and staff members for recognizing the importance of the Bond Proposal,” said schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis in a press release issued by the district. “We look forward to sharing the projects as they unfold.”

This bond proposal is a 10-year plan to be sold in three series, covering nearly all aspects and facilities in the district. Significant portions of the proposal are scheduled for technology ($31 million) and safety and security ($25 million), major issues that will touch every school, according to the press release from the district’s communications and marketing director.

The larger individual projects are a reconstruction of Blanche Sims Elementary ($26 million), a new stand-alone Early Childhood Center ($17.9 million) and significant renovations at Webber Elementary ($15.5 million) and the Community Education Resource Center, which will be downsized to aid the traffic flow through the entire Scripps Complex, according to the press release.

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education

The three candidates for the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education were running uncontested in the general election. Each will serve a four-year on the school board.

Incumbent Trustee Steven A. Drakos received the most votes, with 11,249. New Trustee Jake Singer received 10,389 votes. Current board Treasurer Jim Weidman received 10,030 votes. There also were 237 unassigned write-in votes.

Village of Lake Orion – Village Council

There were four candidates running unopposed for seats on the Lake Orion Village Council.

Councilmember Teresa Rutt was the highest vote-getter, receiving 657 votes. Councilmember Ray Hammond got 640 votes. Councilmember Douglas Hobbs received 638 votes. Rutt, Hammond and Hobbs will serve four-year terms on the council.

Councilmember John Ranville received 626 votes and will serve a two-year term on the council.

There were 15 unassigned write-in votes.

State Representative – 46th District

In the race for the 46th District seat in the state House of Representatives, incumbent John Reilly (R-Oakland Twp.) beat Democratic challenger Mindy Denninger, of Oxford, 26,804 to 17,908. There were 60 unassigned write-in votes cast.

Oakland County Commissioner – District 1

In the race for Oakland County Commissioner incumbent Republican Michael J. Gingell defeated Democrat Michelle A. Bryant, 15,952 votes to 11,450 votes.