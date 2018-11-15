General Election Results – Nov. 6, 2018

Lake Orion Community Schools bond proposal passes

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Voters approved the Lake Orion Community Schools $160 million school improvement bond request by 12,137 votes (55.36 percent) to 9,786 votes (44.64 percent) in the Nov. 6 general election.

All vote totals are according to the Oakland County Elections Division unofficial results for the Nov. 6 general election.

“A huge and sincere thank you on behalf of all students and staff members for recognizing the importance of the Bond Proposal,” said schools Superintendent Marion Ginopolis in a press release issued by the district. “We look forward to sharing the projects as they unfold.”

This bond proposal is a 10-year plan to be sold in three series, covering nearly all aspects and facilities in the district. Significant portions of the proposal are scheduled for technology ($31 million) and safety and security ($25 million), major issues that will touch every school, according to the press release.

Jake Singer, who led the Serving our Students committee that advocated for the bond, said he is grateful that the community supported the bond and believes the school district should be mindful of residents’ desires moving forward.

“Schools are a key aspect driving local property values and it is wonderful that a majority of the voters agreed with the LOCS plans to transform and modernize our schools,” Singer said. “The voters have put a lot of trust in LOCS by authorizing the issuance of $160 million via three series of bonds. The residents are the owners of the schools, so LOCS needs to always be listening to the community’s desires and be transparent about the status of the projects being undertaken.”

The larger individual projects of the bond are a reconstruction of Blanche Sims Elementary ($26 million), a new stand-alone Early Childhood Center ($17.9 million) and significant renovations at Webber Elementary ($15.5 million) and the Community Education Resource Center, which will be downsized to aid the traffic flow through the entire Scripps Complex, according to the press release.

Candidates

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education

The three candidates for the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education were running uncontested in the general election. Each will serve a four-year on the school board.

Incumbent Trustee Steven A. Drakos received the most votes, with 11,249. Trustee Jake Singer received 10,389 votes. Current board Treasurer Jim Weidman received 10,030 votes. There also were 237 unassigned write-in votes.

“It is good to be able to come into a situation where LOCS has long-term financial security. This will allow the decisions of the board to focus on how facilities and programming can enhance educational experiences instead of having to consider what cuts are needed to balance the budget,” Singer said.

Village of Lake Orion

Village Council

There were four candidates running unopposed for seats on the Lake Orion Village Council.

Councilmember Teresa Rutt was the highest vote-getter, receiving 657 votes. Councilmember Ray Hammond got 640 votes. Councilmember Douglas Hobbs received 638 votes. Rutt, Hammond and Hobbs will serve four-year terms on the council.

Councilmember John Ranville received 626 votes and will serve a two-year term on the council.

There were 15 unassigned write-in votes.

State Senate – 12th District

Democrat Rosemary Bayer won the 12th District seat with 59,297 votes (49.34 percent), defeating Republican Michael McCready, who had 58,362 votes (48.56 percent). Libertarian Jeff Pittel received 2,403 votes (2 percent) and there were 111 unassigned write-in votes.

State Representative – 46th District

In the race for the 46th District seat in the state House of Representatives, incumbent John Reilly (R-Oakland Twp.) beat Democratic challenger Mindy Denninger, of Oxford, 26,804 to 17,908. There were 60 unassigned write-in votes cast.

Oakland County Commissioner District 1

In the race for Oakland County Commissioner incumbent Republican Michael J. Gingell defeated Democrat Michelle A. Bryant, 15,952 votes to 11,450 votes.