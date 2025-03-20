Garth Gordon, 87

Garth Martin Gordon of Lake Orion passed away on March 14, 2025. He was 87 years old.

Garth leaves behind to cherish in his memory his beloved wife, Carol G. Gordon; daughters, Terry Zimmerman and Sarah Balkwell (Craig Worline); and grandchildren, Fiona Zimmerman, Syndney Worline and Lachlan White.

Garth was preceded in death by his parents, Earl George and Onalee Martina Gordon, and his brother, Bruce Gordon.

He was a member of the Pon-T-Ac Grotto for many years, was a lifelong Freemason with the Masonic Temple Lodge 84 in Oxford and the Convener for the House of Gordon in Michigan. Garth was proud of his Scottish heritage and enjoyed learning the family history. He also loved going to any Scottish festival he could find.

Garth loved golfing and watching sports on TV, although college football season was his absolute favorite. He enjoyed spending time with family as well and being the life of the party. He will be deeply missed by so many.