Fugitt, Annetta L.; 68, of Oxford

Annetta L. Fugitt; of Oxford; age 68; passed away on March 10, 2018. Annetta was the beloved wife of the late Joseph for 45 years. She is survived by her children, Joe (Kim) Fugitt, Deborah (Dan) Dockery, Sherri Miller (Grant Marlow), Tami (Rick) Hanser, Susan Fugitt and Michael Fugitt; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 5 brothers; and 5 sisters.

Annetta was a caregiver to all and would make friends with anyone she met. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed making everyone happy. But what she enjoyed most was spending time at the casino.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Annetta’s honor to the Alzheimers Association. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.