Friends of the Orion Twp. Library to host book sale Sept. 24-28

The Friends of the Orion Township Public Library are holding a used book sale from Sept. 24-28. The first two days are for members of the friends to get a first look at the sale, while everyone is able to shop Thursday through Saturday. Memberships will be available to purchase at the door.

Hardcover and large paperback books will cost $1 and paperbacks and children books will cost 50 cents. Customers will be able to buy a bag to fill up with books for $5 that Saturday.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.