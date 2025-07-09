Fourth of July on the lake…

Lake Orion was filled with excitement this Fourth of July weekend with thousands of people visiting the downtown area to enjoy the annual Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation fireworks show on Saturday.
Before the fireworks festivities, people took to the water to cool off, swimming, paddle boarding and boating on Lake Orion.
The LOFF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to organizing and funding spectacular fireworks for the Lake Orion community, is already fundraising for next year’s show. To donate to the LOFF, visit their Facebook or GoFundMe pages, or email lakeorionfireworksfoundation@gmail.com.

The Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation held the annual fireworks show on Lake Orion on Saturday, with thousands of spectators lining M-24 and filling Green’s Park to view the fireworks.. Photos by Wendi Reardon Price
From left, Oliver Price, Rowan Buczko and Jonathan Price work on mastering the paddle boat.
Oliver Price floats away in Dollar Bay on Saturday.
Jenna Maciejewski and Gavin Price jet ski on Lake Orion last Saturday.
King of the mat! – Zach Price and Jackson Machesky spar on a floating mat in Lake Orion on Saturday.

