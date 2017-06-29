Fourth of July activities in LO

Lake Orion’s 4th of July fireworks show was rated 14th in the country in 2016.

Responsible for the show’s success were the Dueling Fireworks, which will be held on July 1 this year.

Two platforms are anchored on the lake, one on the east side and one on the west, making the fireworks clearly visible from both sides of the lake.

“When we set the fireworks off on the east side, the west-siders would complain and vice-versa. I came up with the idea one night to have a dueling show and I’ve never had even one complaint since then,” said Carl Cyrowski, founder and president of the Lake Orion Fireworks Association (LOFA).

It is estimated that more than 100,000 viewers will be watching the fireworks over Lake Orion, with 15,000 of those people watching along M-24.

The cost for the fireworks runs around $60,000. LOFA is a non-profit volunteer organization established to help support the Lake Orion fireworks. Various fundraisers are held to help support the cause

For more information, or to make a donation to the fireworks association, visit www.lakeorionfireworks.org.

Other holiday weekend activities:

Flare Night Cruise

June 30, 8 – midnight. Tickets $50

Food provided by a local restaurant, BYOB. View the area from the lake as people light flares at 10 p.m.

Dueling Fireworks Boat Cruise 2017

July 1, 8-11:45 p.m. Tickets are $55 general, $45 seniors, $15 children. Food and water provided, BYOB.

Lake Orion fireworks

July 1, 9-10:30 p.m.

Rain date for fireworks

July 2, 9-10:30 p.m.

Big Band Night – Grand Princess Cruise

7-10 p.m. July 2. Tickets are $40 general, $30 seniors Food is provided by a local restaurant, BYOB.

Family Day Grand Princess Cruise on Lake Orion 2017

July 4, noon – 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person, $30 per family.

Bring your own food, snacks and drinks. Water will be provided.

Bring the entire family for the 4th of July cruise on the lake.