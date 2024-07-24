Four County Community Foundation Spark Grant program returns to support innovative ideas

Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) announced the return of their Spark Grant program that aims to support innovative ideas.

Individuals and nonprofit groups can apply to present their ideas during in-person proposal with 4CCF committee members, according to a news release.

The panel has a pool of $50,000 to award “truly innovative” ideas that seek to meet community needs in 4CCF’s service area – St. Clair, Macomb, Oakland and part of Lapeer counties.

The grant’s focus is the type of projects it funds, including Union Food Group’s project from 2023, which offers reduced-cost Spanish-language food safety training. The project assisted local entrepreneurs who are more comfortable receiving ServeSafe training in their native language.

The program consists of three phases:

Applicants have an opportunity to complete a survey that captures their idea during phase one, which ends Aug. 31. A link to the survey can be requested by emailing 4CCF Executive Director Kathy Dickens at kdickens@4ccf.org.

Finalists will be invited for a pitch night by Sept. 12, during phase two. This phase ends Sept. 13.

Phase three ends Sept. 26. Finalists will participate in pitch night on the same date at 5 p.m. at 141 S. Main Street in Romeo.

For more information about the grant, contact Dickens at 810-444-8852. – J.G.