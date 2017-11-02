Fork n’ Pint restaurant to open Nov. 1

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The summer long wait, that turned into fall, for Lake Orion’s newest restaurant is finally over.

Stocked with craft beers, many from Michigan, and a full line of liquor and wine, the eclectic menus have been printed and the staff is ready to serve customers.

Fork n’ Pint, located at 51 N. Broadway St., is opening at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Since the buildings purchase in July, owners Doug and Burge Young have made major renovations, both inside and out.

Renovations included a newly remodeled patio and a full interior overhaul that has a 161 person seating capacity.

Their “comfort food with a twist” consists of items such as a mac and cheeseburger, artisan pizza, bourbon brown sugar chicken and their number one item, brussel sprouts which are tossed with bacon, honey and a sriracha lime glaze.

“We loved the small-town community feeling and that there were a lot of events in the area. We’re excited that there’s excitement for us,” Doug Young said.

When Fork n’ Pint was looking for a place for a second location, they were drawn to Lake Orion because of the family feel. The brothers also own a Fork n’ Pint the Irish Tavern, both in Waterford.

From the family-owned businesses in the village, to the events that support family and community values, the owners said they knew Lake Orion was the perfect home for their next restaurant.

Last week, they were the venue for the Village of Lake Orion employee appreciation dinner that recognized the efforts and dedication of the village staff and the Lake Orion police department.

“We are getting the doors open and are thrilled to serve the (Lake Orion) community,” said Doug Young.