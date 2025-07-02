For the love of the game

Nolan takes a swing at the ball and gets a base hit in the Mets versus Orioles baseball game at the Miracle League Field in Orion Township on Saturday. The Miracle League provides a fun, safe environment for kids to play adaptive baseball. Players come from throughout north Oakland County, including Oxford, Orion, Independence and Brandon townships – because, as is the motto of the Miracle League, ‘Every child deserves a chance to play baseball.’ Games resume at 10 a.m. on July 12 with a tripleheader. Photo by Jim Newell