Flint man fatally injured in Orion Twp. traffic crash on Tuesday

ORION TWP. – A 37-year-old Flint man was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Orion Township.

The crash happened at approximately 4:56 p.m. on East Silverbell Road near Lapeer Road, according to an incident report from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Trent Edward Evans was operating a 2020 Peterbilt 520 waste truck west on Silverbell Road when his truck was struck by a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee which failed to yield while exiting a private driveway. The Jeep was driven by a 16-year-old Oakland Township male, the sheriff’s office stated.

Evans attempted to swerve to avoid the Jeep, but the truck overturned and slid on its side, causing the driver’s cab to hit a utility pole. Evans, who was wearing a shoulder seatbelt, was transported to the hospital by paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department where he died from his injuries.

The Jeep driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the report stated.

The incident remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.