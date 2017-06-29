Flare night to brighten Lake Orion’s sky June 30

The Light Up the Night 72nd annual event is June 30, sponsored by the Lake Orion Lions Club.

As a commemoration of the end of World War II in 1945, the Rotarians started Flare Night.

The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world and the Lake Orion Lions have sponsored the Flare Night tradition for decades.

Last year, the Lions involved the Guinness Book of World Records, by applying for “The most individually lit flares around a lake or shoreline at one time.”

As part of the world record application process, lit flares had to be counted.

Therefore, during last year’s Flare Night, Dale from Dale Fisher Helophoto, flew a magnum helicopter over the area. Its team of aerial video photographers photographed and videotaped the flares from the sky.

The team counted between 4,000-5,100 flares.

The Guinness Book of World Records is now in the final stages of the evaluation and a decision is expected in the near future.

The Lions sell flares to the public in Lake Orion at Wonders Cleaners and Laundry, 835 S. Lapeer Rd.; Ed’s Broadway Gifts, 2 South Broadway St.; and around the shores and lake by boat and on land.

The flares sell out quickly so early purchase is recommended.

For more information about the Lions Club, visit www.lakeorionlions.org. — S.C.