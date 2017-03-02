Fire Department battles late night house fire in ‘heavy conditions’

The Orion Twp. Fire Department fought against “heavy fire conditions” during a chimney fire that spread late Sunday night at a home in the 200 block of Pine Lake Lane.

The call came in at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 27, said Lt. Chris Hagan, Orion Twp. Fire Dept. public information officer in a statement to The Lake Orion Review.

Arriving fire crews reported heavy fire coming from the roof and began deploying attack lines, Hagan said.

Due to heavy fire conditions throughout the attic and failing roof stability, command officers deemed the structure a “defensive attack” and fought the fire from the outside. It took crews just over two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire at the garage and were able to remove several vehicles and a motorcycle from the garage.

Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and reloading equipment. No one was injured during the fire and the scene was turned over to fire investigators with the Oak. Cty. Sheriff’s Office, Hagan said.

“Our crews worked tirelessly to see to it that this fire was brought under control as soon as possible,” Fire Chief Robert Smith said. “We know it’ll take years to replace what was damaged but we’re extremely grateful they’re able to walk away with the most valuable thing of all, their lives.”

The Orion Twp. Fire Dept. also thanked the Brandon, Independence and Oxford fire dept.’s for their assistance not only on scene but covering our township as well. – J.N.