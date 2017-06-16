Findlay, Ronald A.; 75, of Lake Orion

Ronald Allan Findlay; 75, of Lake Orion passed away May 17, 2017. Ron is the beloved wife of Bobbie and the dear son of Anna Belle and the late George Findlay of Lake Orion. He is survived by his children Scott (Tamora) and Mark (Sarah) of Lake Orion; brother Dean (Mary); uncle and godfather Greg (Bailey) Findlay. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel (Matt) Swafford, Cory (Rebecca) Ronk, Leah Ronk (Kyle Bailey); brother-in-law Bill Bennett and great grandchildren Parker, Hunter and Carson. Ron wil also be missed by his good school friends Mike Okolovich and Terry Lang of Lake Orion.

Ron graduated from Lake Orion. He retired from General Motors, and was a retired Navy Seal of 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 233 of Lake Orion.

Ron enjoyed his family and grandchildren; he also enjoyed Nascar.

Ron will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. They all loved Ron.

Ron requested no services. He was cremated at Modetz Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

I love you and will miss you! –Mom