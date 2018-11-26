Findlay, Anna Belle; 94, of Lake Orion

Anna Belle Findlay; of Lake Orion; age 94; passed away November 19, 2018. Anna Belle was born in Hesperia, MI in 1924 to Clara (Fairchild) and Clifford Clark. She was brought up on a farm on the outskirts of Hesperia, called Clondike where she was one of nine siblings. She would eventually go on to marry the love of her life, George A. Findlay, and spend 62 plus years with him before his passing in 2003.

Anna Belle is the mother of Dean (Mary) and the late Ron (Bobbie); loving mother-in-law of Gail Findlay; adoring grandmother of Scott (Tammy), Mark (Sarah) and Greg (Bailey); great grandmother of Rachel, Corey, Leah, Austin and Adam; and she is also a great great grandmother. She is also the dear sister of Mort Clark, Dale (Mary) Clark, Mona Bush, Beverly Curtis, Marlene Harold, Larry Clark, the late Ivan Clark and the late Donna Smith.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be on Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at West Hesperia Cemetery, Hesperia, MI.