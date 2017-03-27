Ferry, Mary Ann; 55, of Lake Orion

Mary Ann Ferry; of Lake Orion; age 55; passed away March 26, 2017. Mary Ann is the beloved wife of Hank Ferry; dear brother of Mark (Sue) Beaver; and aunt of Bryan (Allison) Beaver.

Mary Ann graduated from Lake Orion High School and worked for the Lake Orion Nursing Home for 12 years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.