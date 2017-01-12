Faith in Action’s “Dancing with the Stars” event returns to raise funds for senior citizens

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

Faith in Action of Oakland County will proudly host their 3rd annual “Dancing with the Stars” event featuring several local celebrities as contestants.

The annual event will be held on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the San Marino Club, located at 1685 E. Big Beaver Rd. in Troy. Faith in Action of Oakland County is a non-profit organization that works to provide services to local elderly citizens in order to keep them in their own homes.

“It is a partnership of community faith groups, human service agencies, local businesses, and volunteers dedicated to helping seniors stay in their homes,” said Jackie Smiertka, Faith in Action Oakland County Board of Directors President.

Keeping with the theme of the popular television show, participants are each paired with a professional dancer and attend several dance lessons before the big night.

This year’s contestants include:

· Stephen Kramer, sergeant with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

· Corrin Barnett, First Lady of Rochester Hills

· John Lyman, Fire Chief of Waterford

· Donovan Khamaro, college student and Quality of Life Center affiliate

· Sandra Rellinger, avid local community volunteer

· Priya Mann, WDIV News Reporter

· Hannah Saunders, FOX 2 News Reporter

· Daniel Palmeri, National Figure Skating Champion

· Jennifer Wilson, WXYZ News Reporter

· Dennis James, Lake Orion Insurance Agent

Lake Orion resident Dennis James will be one of the featured contestants. James is also known as Lake Orion’s “Biking Dancing Insurance Man” and says with so many other contestants, he will need Lake Orion’s strong community support at the event.

“This year will be bigger and better since this is the 3rd year they have had this Dancing with the Stars event,” said James. “A primary focus is to raise money thru sponsorships, attendance, and voting on-line.”

In addition to all of the dancing and voting, the audience and area residents are also welcomed to participate in this year’s raffle drawing. The raffle will consist of three different prizes that include a wheelbarrow full of wines and liquors, a Samsung 50” Smart HD television and a two-year lease for a 2017 Ford Fusion. As there will only be 150 Ford Fusion tickets sold, they may be purchased by calling 248-820-3767 or visiting faithinactionoakland.org.

Tickets for the event are limited. Tickets are currently $75, which includes appetizers, an open bar and one ticket to vote for competitors. Tickets may be purchased at faithinactionoakland.org.