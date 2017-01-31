Faith in Action Oakland takes to the dance floor

Dancing with the Stars event was a hot, entertaining event for a great cause that took place at the San Marino Club in Troy Jan. 21.

Representing for Lake Orion as a local celebrity, I won the People’s Choice Award. This is awarded to the dancer that raised the most money for Faith in Action Oakland.

Daniel Palmeri (National Figure Skating Champion) won the Mirror Ball Award for Audience and Judge combined votes best dancer. Corrine Barnett (First Lady of Rochester Hills) won the Judges Award as dancer picked by judges.

All 10 celebrity dancers brought it to the dance floor with exciting entertainment to an audience of over 300 people.

Jackie Smiertka, President of Faith in Action Oakland said there was over $20,000 raised that will be used for the Elderly and Disabled of Oakland County.

Faith in Action provides transportation to doctor appointments, shopping, and worship services; runs errands such as grocery shopping and picking up prescriptions; relief to caregivers, including friendly visits and phone calls; and home repairs, light housekeeping, and yard work. These services are provided by screened, trained and insured volunteers. For more information, visit www.faithinactionoakland.com.

Thank you to the community and all my family and friends for supporting this cause with me. If you would like to view our dance medley, go to Utube or google Dennis James The Biking Dancing Insurance Man. God Bless and Thank you all!

Dennis James

Lake Orion resident