Fabris, Alvin R.; 76, of Lake Orion

Alvin Roy Fabris, Age 76 of Lake Orion, and formerly of East Detroit and Troy passed away, Saturday, October 28, 2017. He was a loving husband and is survived by his wife, Mary Alice of 52 years; children Janice (Dan) Roush, Teri (Jamie) Huff, and Kyle (Jennie) Fabris. Alvin is the cherished grandfather of Garett Roush, Madalyn Zalac, Landon Fabris, Eleanor Fabris, and the late Alayna Zalac. He is the brother of Alroy (Pat) and the late Arnie (Barbara) Fabris.

Al wore many hats in his lifetime but the one that he treasured most was being a loving grandfather, affectionately known as PAPA or Pop Pop. He would do anything for his grandchildren, going to Tim Hortons before school, sharing his love for chess, teaching them to fish, or chasing someone around outside for hours on end. One thing is for sure, whether it was for his children or grandchildren, he was a fixture at their sporting events; cheering on the team, giving the refs a tough time, or explaining what he would do differently. When he was not coaching or being a fan for his family, he cherished spending time with his beloved wife on vacation or boating. In his free time he enjoyed tinkering, especially in his workshop. He will be missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-8 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. A Funeral service celebrating his life will be on Friday, November 3, 2017, 12:00 noon with visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral Home.

Al will be laid to rest at the Square Lake Cemetery in Lake Orion. Memorial Donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation of Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., #175, Brighton, MI 48114. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.