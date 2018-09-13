Expectations remain high for Lake Orion’s volleyball team

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Every year, Lake Orion’s varsity volleyball team shows great promise and the 2018 season is no different. In fact, they’re looking as strong as ever.

Lake Orion is currently ranked no. 2 in the state.

The team, lead for the fifth year by head coach Tony Scavarda, is currently 27-2, with their biggest win and loss coming from the same school, Mercy High School.

After having beat Mercy, the no. 1 ranked Farmington Hills-based team 2-1 on Aug. 25, Lake Orion suffered their first defeat, 2-0, of the season last Wednesday to the same team they had previously conquered.

The defeat didn’t shake them though. Scavarda predicts the team will break their 46-9 record from last season saying they’re just hoping to stay healthy this year.

“Last year we had arguably more talent than we have this year, but we had numerous injuries to key people that derailed us.”

Health will be important during the rest of the season, as it is clear that it holds a few more potential nail biter matches.

“The main match we always look forward to is Clarkston just because it’s a rivalry match. As far as our league goes, we’re looking for Clarkston to be tough; we’re playing at their place,” Scavarda said.

“Stoney Creek is very good this year too so I think that will be a tough one. We’ve played them all so far… Stoney Creek has easily been the tougher opponent so far but Clarkston, somehow they always find a way to give us a tough run,” said Scavarda.

Scavarda and the girls this year are hoping, as always, to go all the way to states in Battle Creek.

“Our expectations are always high and we have the talent to do it so I don’t see any reason why that can’t happen,” Scavarda said.

This Thursday, Sept. 13 will give the team its first taste of the OAA Red play with Lake Orion’s first league match against Oxford. Having beaten Oxford 2-0 back in August, this is sure to be an interesting match. Game time is 7 p.m. at Lake Orion High School.