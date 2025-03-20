Evangeline Joy von Korff

Evangeline Joy “Joyce” von Korff was born on May 1, 1946, and passed on March 11, 2025. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, proud grandmother, and a cherished friend to many.

Joyce had a traveling sense about her and was able to see all 50 states, all over Canada and many countries in Europe. She was a very giving, creative, and gifted woman who loved to play the piano, was a talented painter, and enjoyed decorating. She found great joy in teaching her new grandson, Noah.

She was a passionate Christian that truly was a light to behold. Joyce had a way of always making you feel welcome, and always was inviting. She was a true adventurer who loved to travel and lived life to the fullest. She survived acute leukemia twice as well as a car accident that rolled over five times.

Her loving spirit is survived by her husband Bill, two children Billy and Heidi (Marc), and grandson Noah, brother Gene Tomko, sister Delores Deaton, and brother Jim Tomko. She truly loved life and truly loved helping people. She will be deeply missed by so many.

Funeral services are on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Orion-Oxford Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lake Orion. Entombment at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak.

Arrangements by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion Township. Online tributes may be shared at

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.