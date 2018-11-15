Elissa Slotkin: Make addressing Alzheimer’s Disease a priority

Congratulations Representative-Elect Elissa Slotkin! We warmly welcome your leadership to District MI08 (8th Congressional District).

I hope that you will address the crisis of Alzheimer’s disease, (making it) a priority in the next Congress.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 180,000 Michiganders over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s, and 514,000 more providing them with unpaid care. And, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan will spend $1.368 billion in Medicaid payments caring for people living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States. Deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 89 percent since 2000.

My dad lost his 10-year battle at the age of 74, just three years ago. I want to thank you personally for the support you’ve shown on your campaign trail. Let’s #endalz together!

Melissa Vecchi

Lake Orion

Ambassador with the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan, District 8