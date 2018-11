(From left) Doug Hobbs, Leann Lowe and Jodie Holden were at Blanche Sims Elementary on Tuesday, each campaigning for their respective sides of the Lake Orion Community Schools bond proposal. While Lowe and Holden supported the proposal, and Hobbs was against it, they all said they had a great time getting to know one another and enjoyed a little good-natured, civil joking between them. Photo by Megan Kelley