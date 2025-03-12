Dynamic Wellness Collaborative’s Karyn Skiba to welcome new business to community

Karyn Skiba of Dynamic Wellness Collaborative cuts the ribbon with her business partner Tammi Antishin beside her on March 6 during the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce ceremony welcoming the new business to the Orion community. Dynamic Wellness Collaborative’s team of mental health wellness counselors offer a holistic approach to healing, including massage therapy and coaching, EFT tapping, mindful healing techniques and more. For more information visit www.dynamicwellnesscollaborative.com. Photo by Jim Misener