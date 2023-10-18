Dust off your witches hats and grab your brooms

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD – The Oxford and Lake Orion Downtown Development Authorities are hosting the annual Witches Night Out from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 20. The event is a Stronger Together event between the two communities.

“I always recommend to people who have never been out before to check in, grab your bag and your map, grab a drink and enjoy the social district,” said Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA Executive Director. “Around 9, when the stores start to close down, that’s a good time to go sit down in a restaurant or bar and grab a bite to eat.”

The DDA will be handing out swag bags to the first 200 patrons to stop by their booth in the White House District on Lapeer Road, as well as maps for the event, from 5-6 p.m.

“The reason that we’re doing it down there is we have over 24 businesses in that area that people might not know about,” she said. “We also wanted to add an additional trolley stop there because we have a small vendor market there.”

In addition to downtown shops and restaurants, there will be a DJ in Centennial Park. Nick Hottman, who painted the murals in downtown Oxford, will also be in the park doing a live painting of the downtown where patrons can watch his work.

“We have six places with live music, there’s sales, karaoke nights,” said Westbrook. “This is the most participation we’ve ever had. It’s really nice to see everyone coming together.”

The stores and restaurants have various sales and events going on, such as raffles, drink specials, gifts and plenty of other activities. For a full list of activities, visit the Oxford DDA Facebook page.

“It’s just a fun night to come with your girlfriends, dress up, and have a nice night,” she said. “And of course, you’re welcome to just come in regular clothes, and that’s okay too.”

While the ladies night out style event is open to everyone, there aren’t any kids activities going on.

“That’s not to say you couldn’t bring them,” said Westbrook. “There’s nothing that they wouldn’t be able to see, or reason you couldn’t be able to bring kids.”

For more information, see the Downtown Oxford Facebook page or downtownoxford.info, or the Lake Orion DDA website at downtownlakeorion.org.