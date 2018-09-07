Dubovenko, Sandra; 71, formerly of Lake Orion

Sandra Dubovenko, 71, of Wallace, Mich., and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on Sept. 5,

surrounded by family and friends. She was born to the late Ray and Bernice Lemire of

Menominee, Mich.

Sandra was a graduate of Marinette Catholic Central High School as well as Northern Michigan University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Education. She served as a teacher for 36 years, primarily in southeastern Michigan, before joining the Michigan Retired Teachers Association. During her years as an educator, she also co-owned a number of family businesses with her husband, Peter, including a laundromat in Pontiac, Mich., and apartment complexes in Menominee and Lake Orion, Mich., where she resided for more than 30 years. While living in the Menominee area, she was very active in the community. She served as a minister at Grace Episcopal Church and held memberships in the Kiwanis Club of Menominee, M&M Yacht Club, and North Shore Golf Club Association. She also volunteered her time at the local Salvation Army center and area homeless shelters. Despite her busy schedule, Sandra enjoyed taking family trips around the country, especially to her second residence in

Pompano Beach, Fla.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 45 years, Peter Dubovenko; two brothers Terry (Bonnie)

Lemire and Ray Jr. (Sheryl) Lemire; two daughters Dunya (Kyle) Dubovenko and Tammra (Curt)

McAllister; three grandsons Luke McAllister, Shane McAllister and Keith McAllister; and

numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held in the near future in both Menominee and southeastern

Michigan.