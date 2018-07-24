Duathlon, Seafood Festival come to Lake Orion Aug. 4

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club hosts a double dose of events on Aug. 4 with the return of the Duathlon in the morning and the 2nd annual Cajun Seafood Festival that afternoon.

The Duathlon is a 5-kilometer run, then a 10-kilometer bike ride, topped off with another 5-kilometer run. There’s also a 5k option – the first leg of the event – for participants who do not want to go the entire 20 kilometers.

The Duathlon begins at Orion Oaks Elementary School, 1255 Joslyn Rd., with race-day registration beginning at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Duathlon is $60 pre-registration and $75 the day of the race. The 5k race is $35 pre-registration or $40 the day of the event. Pre-registration also guarantees a Duathlon t-shirt.

The 2nd annual Cajun Seafood Festival – artistically prepared under the direction of Rotarian Marc Vezina – is from noon-5 p.m. at 35 Cayuga Rd. Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 kids.

Both events will raise funds to support children, locally and internationally.

Proceeds from Duathlon (Run-Bike-Run) support the Beds for Kids program and the club’s local community service projects.

Proceeds from the Cajun Seafood Festival will help provide medical equipment and support for a children’s hospital in Cartagena, Colombia, the Rotary Club’s international project. The children’s hospital provides free services to families who cannot afford the medical bills.

Register for the Duathlon at www.facebook.com/LakeOrionRotary under the Events tab, or visit https://app.regwiz.io/register/duathlon/450.

RSVP for the Cajun Seafood Festival on the club’s Facebook page under the events tab. – J.N.