Dragons wrestling gives another strong performance at the Oakland County Championship Tournament

The Lake Orion wrestling team hosted the 59th Oakland County Championship Tournament on Dec. 21 and 22.

Of the 38 teams competing, the Dragons placed 6th with an overall score of 152 points.

Senior Dylan Wellbaum placed first for the second year in a row and also received the Outstanding Wrestler award. Senior Jaden Fisher also placed first.

Other individual placements for the Dragons include senior Hunter Chambers in 3rd, senior Zac Foote in 4th and junior Nick Nowakowski in 7th.

The Dragons are currently 9-5 in their season. They will be at home again on Jan. 9 to face Rochester. -M.K.