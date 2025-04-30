Dragons continue to dominate on the soccer field

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion varsity girls soccer team remains undefeated after a 2-0 victory over Birmingham Groves High School on Thursday at Lake Orion High School.

The Dragons are now 8-0-2 on the season, the team’s best starts in the last 10 years, according to

Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) records.

Lake Orion was scheduled to play Seaholm High School (5-3-2) on Tuesday after Review press time. The Dragons will play their next six games on the road before returning to Lake Orion High School on May 15 for 7:15 p.m. match against Notre Dame Prep (5-4-3).

The Dragons close out the regular season at 7:15 p.m. May 19 when they take on Utica Ford High School (1-7-2) at Lake Orion.

Lake Orion plays in the Oakland Activities Association White division, the league’s second highest division, and currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 4-0-2 OAA White record. Berkley High School is second at 4-1-2 in the division.

The Dragons also have wins against OAA Red division (the league’s highest division) rivals Oxford, who the Dragons beat 3-0 in the opening game of the season. – J.N.