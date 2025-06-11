Dragon Update

Lake Orion Boys Golf

The Dragons finished in ninth place out of 18 teams in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf Finals, June 6-7, with a total of 628 after two rounds.

Senior Connor Fox led the team finishing in the top 10 for individuals with a 142 after two rounds for fifth place with a 68 on the first day and 74 on the second. Junior MacKswell Peters finished with a 76 and 84 for a total of 160; senior Jacob Ryback, with an 82 and 81 for 163; senior Nico Lasso with a 84 and 79 for 163 and senior Jack Sullivan with a 85 and 84 for 169.

Lake Orion Baseball

The Lake Orion Varsity Baseball won the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 8 championship with a 4-2 win over Davison on Saturday.

Grayson Oliver and Travis Acker each had one RBI on their one hit.

Sam Beemer pitched for 3.1 innings with one hit and seven strikeouts. Chris Filias pitched for 3.2 innings with four hits, two runs, one earned run and five strikeouts.

The Dragons lost to Macomb Dakota in the MHSAA Division 1 Quarterfinal on Saturday, 4-0. Carter Kneiding hit 2-for-3 for the game and Acker had one hit. Jackson Manoulian pitched for four innings with four hits, one run, one earned run and one strikeout. Carson Russell pitched for three innings with five hits, three runs and three earned runs.

The Dragons (21-20) defeated Port Huron Northern in the regional semifinal on June 4, 8-1. Acker hit 3-for-4 with a double and a triple with four RBIs. Kneiding hit 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Jackson Gilbert and Charlie Crissman each had one RBI off their one hit. Crissman hit a double. Anderson Adams hit a double.

Beemer pitched for five innings with four hits, one run, one earned run and five strikeouts. Filias pitched for two innings with one hit and three strikeouts.

Lake Orion Softball

The Lake Orion Varsity Softball team lost to Walled Lake Northern in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 8 Semifinal last Saturday.

The Knights opened the game with a run at the top of the first inning. The Dragons tied it with a run at the bottom of the second inning.

Walled Lake Northern had seven runs over the next three innings to take the lead.

Gabrielle Goleski and Jadalyn Lopez both went 2-for-4 in hitting with two RBIs. Goleski hit a double and a triple. Lopez hit a triple. Riley Koivula had one RBI on her one hit. Meghan Ducharme went 2-for-4 with a double. Macie Freeman had one RBI.

Brooke Teague pitched for four innings with five hits, three runs, two earned runs and one strikeout. Rylee Limberger pitched for three innings with two hits, three runs, three earned runs and two strikeouts.

The Dragons finish the season 29-10-1.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price