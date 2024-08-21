Dragon pole vaulters soar high at Moon Vault competition

Nolan Rhodes wins Moon Vault competition

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

EATON COUNTY — Dragon pole vaulters soared at this summer’s final competition at the Moon Vault pole vault barn in Vermontville on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Two Lake Orion High School vaulters had personal best performances this summer – earning high positions in their divisions.

“The LOHS Dragon pole vaulters had their best combined season in school history this spring. The boys finished number two and the girls number three in the 2024 final spring rankings of 150 MHSAA Division 1 high schools,” said Adam Russell, pole vault coach for Lake Orion track and field.

More than 100 vaulters participated in the Moon Vault competition. The boys team finished second behind Traverse City Central High School, while the girls were third behind Rockford and Dexter high schools.

Nolan Rhodes, who will begin his senior year this fall, tied his personal-best vault 13-feet, 6-inches and placed first in his division. Rhodes was the OAA Red League champion and a state meet qualifier during the spring season.

Rhodes is nearing the Lake Orion High School pole vault record of 14 feet, 1 inch that was set in 1978. Over 100 vaulters participated in the Moon Vault on this hot humid summer day.

Nolan Rhodes a senior this fall at LOHS, set a personal best of 13 feet 6 inches placing first in his division. Nolan was the OAA Red League champion and a State Meet qualifier this spring season.

Sophomore Olivia Bagdasarian set a personal best with an 11-foot vault, and placed fourth in her division. Bagdasarian also broke the LOHS freshman pole vault record this spring when she cleared 10-feet, 5-inches and won the freshmen county championship. She also qualified for the freshman New Balance Nationals.

The previous freshman record was set by Lake Orion grad Sarah Griffin in 2017.