Dragon on the Lake festival returns Aug. 21-24

Road closures, hours, more provided

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved the event permit for the 16th annual Dragon on the Lake festival during its meeting on July 14.

The four-day event from Aug. 21-24 celebrates art, community and culture and draws thousands of attendees annually to Lake Orion. The festival will include an art fair, chalk art contest, children’s activity area, a dragon pub, a tiki tent, live music and the dragon boat races, according to village documents.

Event and activity hours

The Dragon Pub will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The festival and tiki bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Dragon Pub will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 23.

The festival and tiki bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Parking lot and road closures

Multiple parking lot and road closures will occur for the event, according to village documents.

The municipal parking lot at Children’s Park, 175 S. Anderson St., will close from 9 a.m. Aug. 20, through 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, and the municipal parking lot at 115 S. Anderson St. (adjacent to the Orion Art Center) will close from 9 a.m. on Aug. 22, through 5 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Broadway Street will close from Shadbolt Street to Lapeer Street from 4 p.m. on Aug. 22 through 10 p.m. on Aug. 24, Flint Street will close from Lapeer Street to Anderson Street from 4 p.m. on Aug. 22 through 10 p.m. on Aug. 24. Front Street will close from Broadway Street to Anderson Street to be used for the chalk art challenge at 7 a.m. on Aug. 23, according to village documents.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Orion Art Center which offers art classes, summer camps, scholarships and events.

This will be the sixteenth annual Dragon on the Lake festival. For more information visit dragononthelake.com.