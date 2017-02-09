Dragon hockey teams loses to Detroit Country Day in overtime but pick up key league win at Farmington

By Shane Stockwell

Review Contributor

The Lake Orion hockey team fell to the Detroit Country Day Jackets in overtime 3-2 On Feb. 2.

The Dragons got on the board first when Joe Briskey buried his 14th goal of the season off a pass from Conner Graham.

Detroit Country Day carried all the action in the second period, outshooting the Dragons 15-5. Two of those 15 shots beat Lake Orion goaltender Jack Barker and the Dragons trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

Midway through the third period, Lake Orion struck on the power play off Jacob Helzer’s stick. Graham picked up his second assist of the night on the goal, and at the end of regulation the Jackets and Dragons were tied at two apiece.

Unfortunately for LO, Detroit Country Day scored in sudden death overtime to pull out the win.

The Dragons managed to bounce back on Saturday against the Farmington Falcons, winning by a score of 5-2, overcoming the injury and ailment bug to pick up their 6th win in league play.

A big 4-goal second period pushed the Dragons past the Falcons and improved Lake Orion’s overall record to 12-5-2.

Jacob Helzer scored a shorthanded goal to start the Dragons strong second period. Gabe Potyk and Joe Briskey each added one of their own and TJ Hirschfield scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season.

Netminder Jack Barker turned away 20 of the 22 shots he faced to pick up the win.

Lake Orion has two important league games this week to try and stay in a fight for the top spot in OAA Red, with games against Farmington Hills United on Thursday at the Detroit Skating Club and Berkley on Saturday in Hazel Park.