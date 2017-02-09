Dragon grapplers battle at OAA Red League Tournament

By Rebecca Moll

Review Contributor

On Feb. 3, nine Dragon grapplers battled in the OAA Red division in the League Tournament at Rochester Adams High School. With eight out of nine wrestlers placing in the top four, the Dragons placed fifth out of six teams.

Senior John Moll (wrestling at 125 lbs.) placed first, securing the final 2 points against Jacob Call of Oxford in the last nine seconds to break a tie of 5-5. Junior Noah Smith (140 lbs.) and sophomore Jaden Fisher (145 lbs.) each placed second.

Juniors Chris Kade (160 lbs.) and Andrew Finn-James (189 lbs.) placed third, Finn-James with an emotional win over Nevin Strayer of Clarkston, securing the winning point in overtime. Sophomores Patrick Dunn (152 lbs.) and Hunter Chambers (285 lbs.) placed fourth.

On Feb. 1, the Dragons traveled to West Bloomfield to wrestle a dual meet with the Lakers and the Pontiac Phoenixes.

Junior Chris Kade secured a win for the Dragons against Pontiac with a pin. A heated dual with the Lakers, left the Dragons with a loss of 45-20.

Sophomore Donovan Luebbert (119 lbs.), John Moll (130 lbs.), sophomore Dylan Wellbaum (135 lbs.), Noah Smith, and Andrew Finn-James gained wins for the Dragons by decision. Jaden Fisher won with a pin.