Down Syndrome Guild thanks community for support

On Saturday (Oct. 21) at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall, the Down Syndrome Guild put on a BOO BASH and ended with a TRUNK OR TREAT and invited their friends with disabilities from the Lake Orion schools to join in on all the fun. It was a HALLO-ween of a good time! And the turn out was SPOOK-tabular!

The outpouring of community love and support from Lake Orion businesses and residents is truly overwhelming to me. I especially couldn’t have done it without the help of the Lake Orion Knights of Columbus and Lions Club, which are sheer blessings for all they do for our events, as well as all year round for our kids.

So many others came together for us and helped out, too:

Hungry Howies, Jets, Little Caesars, Ray & Lisa Vellucci, Thirty One Consultant Brenda Hoffman, Patt Lanigan, Janet Austin and her friends from Woodside Bible Church Lake Orion campus, friends from the Senior Center, as well as our Lake Orion Police Dept, Scott’s Farm, DJ David DeWitt, Paula Dudewicz, Kristi Spear, and Rob Hoffman and many more.

Words can’t express our gratitude for all of you. THANK YOU! We hope to see everyone again at our next event for more fun with these amazing kids.

God Bless,

Mary Vellucci

Down Syndrome Guild