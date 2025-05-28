Dorothy Major

Dorothy Mae Major of Lake Orion passed away on May 16, 2025, joining her husband, Louis, and son, James, in Heaven.

Dorothy, with her beautiful heart, was always there for that cup of coffee and a chat or a helping hand. She was a friend to many, with a smile that was a joy to be with. Dorothy loved the holidays and time spent with family. She enjoyed cooking, painting ceramics, and wine tasting with family.

Dorothy was born October 29, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio and later in life moved to Clawson, Michigan where she met the love of her life, Louis Major. They were happily married on April 25, 1953 and she was the wonderful wife to Louis for 68 years. Dorothy is the mother to three sons, Dennis (Lucille), James (Kathy), Gerard (Dionna); and grandmother to Jeremy (Karen), Justin, Jenniffer (James), Raymond, Alishia Harding, Joshua Papineau, Natasha Krivak; she is also a great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister of Raymond, Shirley Bisnett (Herbert), Oren, Beverly Orr, Ronnie (Dawn) Rheadawn; and daughter of Martha Lorena Bisnett and Francis Edward Bennett.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 at noon at Square Lake Cemetery, Lake Orion, MI (on Joslyn Road, one quarter mile north of Clarkston Road).