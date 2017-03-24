Dorland, Mary “Bobby”; 97, of Rochester

Mary “Bobby” Dorland age 97 of Rochester, passed away March 8, 2017. Bobby was the loving mother of Carol (Randy) Davis and Charles (Kim) Dorland. She is the cherished grandmother of Bradley (Annette), Michael (Ellen), Scott (Jessi) and Kristy (Emily). She is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, dear friend and caregiver Octavia and many other dear friends.

Bobby was a Custodian at the Rochester Public Schools for 17 years.

At Bobby’s request no public services will be held. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester. In lieu of flowers memorials in Bobby’s name may be made to Leader Dog for the Blind or Season’s Hospice. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com