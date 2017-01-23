DeRoso, John F.; 70, formerly of Lake Orion

John Francis DeRoso, age 70 of West Branch and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on January 21, 2017 at The Villa at Rose City after a long illness. John had lived in West Branch for the past 26 years.

He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan, Oxford Lodge 84, Loyal Order of Moose of West Branch, Sons of American Legion of Luzerne and Fraternal Order of Eagles, West Branch. He was also a member of the UAW Retired Worker Union 594.

John retired from General Motor in May of 1994 where he worked in Pontiac as a Group Leader in Heavy Repair. He worked fun jobs in West Branch, flower delivery for The West Branch Greenhouse and ran the “hot dog” stand at the West Branch Country Club. In 1997 he passed state boards for a real estate license and became co owner of DeRoso & Associates, GMAC Real Estate from 1998 thru 2009.

He enjoyed sports, especially football, playing cards on his computer and his two special cats, Gar & Marmalady.

John is survived by his wife, Yvonne DeRoso of West Branch; 3 children, daughter, Tammy DeRoso and son, John (Debra) DeRoso of Ft Myers, Florida and daughter, Samantha (Mark) Lange of Davison, Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Barney (Sandy) DeRosa and Michael DeRoso of West Branch and his sisters, Sharon (Kenny) Brabo of Lake Orion, Pat (Jack) Dempsey of Brown City and Debbie (Bob) Anderson of Lapeer, sister in law, Lou DeRoso of West Branch, his aunt, Barbara DeRoseau of Bradenton, Fl. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Betty DeRoso, brother Gerald DeRoso, uncles Bill DeRoso, Joe DeRoseau and Leonard DeRoseau, aunt Doris DeRoso, sister in law Aileen DeRosa and grandson, Anthony John DeRoso.

Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch, MI will begin on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, January 31, 2017 visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary held at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Scripture Service at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 402 W. Peters Rd, West Branch on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Villa at Rose City and Hospice of Helping Hands for their care and compassion during these difficult times.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Helping Hands or to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com