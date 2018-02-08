Deputy Miles named Orion Township Citizen of the Month

Deputy Mike Miles of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was named Citizen of the Month during the township board meeting on Monday for his heroic rescue of a suspect from a burning vehicle.

At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 28 while on patrol, Miles spotted a 2007 Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on Baldwin Road near Brown Road.

Miles followed the vehicle as it continued northbound on Baldwin and then westbound on Maybee Road

“The vehicle had left the roadway and collided with several trees, coming to rest on the driver’s side, trapping the man,” said Lt. Dan Toth.

Miles raced to the burning car and smashed out the sunroof window to pull the incapacitated driver from the vehicle.

As Miles pulled the man through the sunroof window, the man can be heard screaming in pain, saying his leg is broken. “Oh, thank you, sir,” the man says as the deputy drags him away from the flaming Chrysler.

“This is a reminder of the types of incidents our deputies can encounter each and every day,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “While our deputy had been in pursuit of this speeding suspect, it was their first instinct to risk their own lives to save this individual from a burning vehicle. If not for the quick action of our deputies, this individual may have not survived this incident.”