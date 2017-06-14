Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Demolition began today on the Lake Orion Pet Centre on Flint Street in the Village of Lake Orion. The Pet Centre caught fire in January and has stood vacant since. Demolition of the Lake Orion Pet Centre on Flint and Anderson Streets in downtown Lake Orion began about 8 a.m. June 14 and should finish in the next couple of days. Demolition begins on Lake Orion Pet Centre added by James Newell on June 14, 2017View all posts by James Newell →