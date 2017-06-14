Demolition begins on Lake Orion Pet Centre

By on No Comment

Demolition begins on Lake Orion Pet Centre

sign and demo

Demolition began today on the Lake Orion Pet Centre on Flint Street in the Village of Lake Orion. The Pet Centre caught fire in January and has stood vacant since.

Demolition of the Lake Orion Pet Centre on Flint and Anderson Streets in downtown Lake Orion began about 8 a.m. June 14 and should finish in the next couple of days.
Demolition of the Lake Orion Pet Centre on Flint and Anderson Streets in downtown Lake Orion began about 8 a.m. June 14 and should finish in the next couple of days.

pet centre demoDSC_0946

Demolition begins on Lake Orion Pet Centre added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.