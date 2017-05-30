Demers, Nancy (Wray); 74, of Lake Orion

Nancy (Wray) Demers; of Lake Orion; passed away May 27, 2017; at age 74. Nancy is the beloved wife of Frank, dear mother of Amy (Todd), Margaret, Ann (Brian), and Frank III (Amy); and loving grandmother of Kelsey, Katie, Noah, Grace and Jacob. She is also the sister of Erin (John), Mary Beth (Dennis), Cassie (Roger), and the late Fred (Krista).

The door to her heart and home was always open.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. at SPARKS-FUNERAL HOME, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michigan Humane Society. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com