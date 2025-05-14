Delmer Lee Welch, 78 December 27, 1946 – May 11, 2025

Delmer Lee Welch of Birmingham, age 78, passed away on May 11, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Delmer is the loving husband of Laida Dawn (Erfourth) for 59 years; loving father of Tracy (Darrin) Wondero of Grand Blanc and Dawn (Stephen) Hager of White Lake; loving grandfather of Jacalyn Hagar, Kane Wondero, Mason Wondero, Olivia Hagar and Reese Wondero; and dear brother of Vince (Brenda) Welch of Roscommon, Robert (Liz) Welch of Leonard and Kenneth Welch of Ortonville. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Louis and Iva Bell Welch; and by his siblings, Lucille Eckelbar, Lila Lalone, Charles Welch Jr., Claude Welch, Daniel Welch, Barbara Rahl, William Welch and Butch Welch.

Delmer was born in Oxford as one of 13 children. He graduated from Oxford High School and later retired from General Motors after 33 years. Delmer loved hunting and fishing and spending time at the cabin Up North. He was extremely gifted at building things, and many in his family were the recipients of his talents through the years. He enjoyed playing golf, working outside in the yard and watching the Tigers, Red Wings and Lions.

Delmer also loved attending the grandchildren’s sporting events, competitions and many shows. He was incredibly witty, had the best sense of humor, and as a husband, dad and grandpa will always be remembered for his generous, kind heart.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.