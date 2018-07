The Lake Orion DDA hosted a delegation of Belarusian participants at the Village Hall on Tuesday.

LO was chosen by the Community Connections Program of Global Ties because of its high level of community engagement, strong foundation of governmental support and entrepreneurial spirit.

The delegation spent time later in the day on Lake Orion, “You can’t learn about Lake Orion without going out on the lake,” said DDA Executive Director Molly Lalone.