Del Real, Amelia; 88, of Lake Orion

Amelia Del Real; of Lake Orion; passed away September 30, 2017; at age 88. Amelia is the beloved wife of Guadalupe for 70 years; and dear mother of George (Delma), Ray (Karen), Sally Ann Rudy, Rick (Barb), Cindy (Bob) Mahan, Rod (Sue), Melannie Drake, Anthony, James, and the late Debra. She is also survived by many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Del Real was a member of Christ the King Church and was formally active in Scouting.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with Rev. Robert Holt officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Amelia’s memory may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice.