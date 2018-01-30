Dandelion Market re-opens in downtown Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It’s sometimes affectionately called “The Little Shop” by its loyal customers, but Dandelion Market in downtown Lake Orion is already making a big comeback.

Dandelion Market – formerly The Angel, The Witch and The Old Crow – re-opened Friday in downtown Lake Orion at its 20 N. Broadway St. location.

The shop had closed Jan. 1, but owner Nancy Smith has been working hard to get the shop in tip-top shape, even making some design changes, so she could re-open.

The shop closed after Smith’s former partner decided to leave the business.

Smith describes the shop’s merchandise as vintage-inspired, farmhouse and vintage-industrial flair – a boutique shop in the village that adds downtown charm.

“It’s just a part of me now. There’s literally blood, sweat and tears in this place,” Smith said of her decision to re-open.

Laura McIlhargie has frequented the shop since it first opened eight years ago.

“This is just such a sweet little thing,” said McIlhargie, who visited the shop with her husband shortly after it re-opened on Friday.

Smith said the shop has a loyal following who frequent the store and come in as the season’s change to find new – or vintage – items for that season.

The shop also has an alley garden that will re-open in May around Mother’s Day.

“Our shop changes with the seasons and holidays; we are constantly adding fun new treasures. During the spring and summer, we have an alley garden area that is filled with fun garden art,” Smith said.

Dandelion Market’s hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday in the winter season, but Smith says the store can make arrangements to accommodate customers’ schedules.

“If there’s a day that doesn’t work, we will make it work for them and meet them here,” she said.

For more on Dandelion Market, call the shop at 248-693-1850. On the web: www.dandelionmarketonline.com.

Dandelion Market is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/20DandelionMarket/.