Cut A Rug grand opening

Owners of Cut A Rug, Ben and Stephanie King, along with their daughters and the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening for their new Oxford location on June 12. Cut A Rug, 981 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, offers LVT/LVP installation, carpet installation, carpet re-stretching and repairs, flooring sales and more. Online cutarugflooringinstallation. com or 586-531-3281. Photo by Jim Misner