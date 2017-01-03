Csokas, Joseph A.; 73, of Lake Orion

Joseph A. Csokas; of Lake Orion; age 73; January 2, 2017. Joseph is the beloved father of Justine (Scott) Myers and JoEllyn (Dennis) Graham; loving grandfather of Jaclyn, Steven, Cameron, Jacob and Mitchell; and dear brother of Tim (Linda) Csokas.

Joseph owned and operated Renaissance Glass for many years and later retired from Oakland University. He loved boating, golfing and playing euchre at senior clubs. Joe was also a longtime member of the Lake Orion K of C.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7pm. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.