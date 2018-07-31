Cruise-In classic car show hits the streets of downtown Lake Orion

Proceeds benefit the Lake Orion Police Assoc. youth services programs

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Downtown Lake Orion, a beautiful summer day and classic cars will align this year for a perfect day for the Golling Buick GMC annual Cruise-In classic car show on Saturday.

And while the good times will roll, the real beneficiaries of the car show are Orion area youth and families. The car show is a fundraiser for the Lake Orion Police Association and its programs, like the Kids & Kops program.

This is the 11th annual Cruise-In and the 4th hosted in downtown Lake Orion.

Last year’s car show featured 170 classic vehicles – trucks, hot rods, muscle cars, sedans and motorcycles and event organizers expect this year it will be just as big, said Bill Kokenos of Golling.

The Cruise-In, sponsored by Golling, is from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for guests, and registration from 8-11 a.m. for anyone who wishes to have their car featured in the show. Registration is free but donations are accepted.

The car cruise features emcee Rockin’ Ronnie, classic rock from Michigan-based band 2 Days Gone, food, 50-60 cruiser awards presented at 2:30 p.m. and a visit from Della Woods, Lake Orion’s own legendary funny car racer, Kokenos said.

An All-U-Can-Eat pancake breakfast fundraiser is from 8-10:30 a.m. at Lockhart’s on Flint Street. Breakfast is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for kids and includes pancakes and bacon.

The Lake Orion Police Dept. will have a table with “swag” for guests – cups, mugs and hats, said police Chief Jerry Narsh.

“Everyone looks good in LOPD, it complements any wardrobe. Plus, they just plain look cool. And every time we see someone in those hats, we know they support us,” Narsh said.

There also will be a dunk tank donated by Paul’s Carpet Cleaning so guests can “dunk the cop,” Narsh said.

Through registration fees, donations, the pancake breakfast hosted by Lockhart’s BBQ and merchandise sales, the car show brings in $2,500-$3,500 for the police association’s community programs like Kops & Kids, Shop with a Hero and sports team sponsorships.

The police association also has a benevolent fund.

“When someone in the community has an emergency we try to help out. All the money raised will go to our community involvement fund, and the car show helps fund that,” Narsh said.

Also this year, organizers invited village businesses to put up sidewalk sales during the car show.

Kokenos said that one of his goals in organizing the car show was to showcase the downtown and help promote local businesses.

“It’s gotten bigger, it’s gotten better every year,” Narsh said. “John Cooper and the crew over at Golling have big hearts and support us in so many ways. We’re so thankful for the folks at Golling.”

Event sponsors included Golling, Lockhart’s, the LOPD, United Street Machines, Michigan Widetrackers and Custom Hot Rods.

Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday. Flint Street will be closed from Anderson to Lapeer streets and Broadway Street will be closed from M-24 to Shadbolt Street. A detour will be open from Front Street to Anderson Street.