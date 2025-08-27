Crowds gather downtown for shopping, kids activities at Dragon on the Lake festival

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s annual Dragon on the Lake festival brought shopping, food, boat races and kids activities downtown last weekend.

The four-day event included an art fair, chalk art contest, children’s activity area, a tiki tent, live music, vendors selling goods, art and food, and more. It was the 16th annual Dragon on the Lake festival. The Dragon Boat Races are the signature event of the festival, with high school students racing on Saturday and the main races on Sunday in Green’s Park.

The festival is organized each year by the Orion Art Center, and is the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. – J.G.